Tin Heartsdeveloped by Rogue Sun and published by Wired Productions, makes the demo of the work published on April 23, 2023 available on PlayStation VR 2. Already published on PCthe production will offer six of the fifty levels that will be playable at launch.

During the journey, players will discover whimsical inventions with unique abilities, providing a path of passage for the tin soldiers. From the attic, full of toys and inventions, to the inventor’s basement that houses the heights of innovation and technology.

Previous article

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn is available now