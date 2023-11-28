With Sydney Chandler leading the cast, the Alien series premieres on FX in 2025 and in Spain we can see it through Disney+.

After a long break after the premiere of Alien: Covenant, the famous saga science fiction returns to the screen with new projects. On the one hand there is Alien: Romulus, the new feature film in the franchise directed by Fede Álvarez scheduled for summer 2024 and on the other we have Alien, the first serie television coming to FX and Disney+ in 2025.

Performed by Noah Hawley (Fargo), the series It will be the first production of the saga that takes place on planet Earth and its plot is going to take place 70 years in the future, but many years before the beginning of Ripley’s story.

“It’s the first story in the Alien franchise to take place on Earth. It takes place on our planet, near the end of this century we’re currently in, 70-odd years from now. I hope you feel it’s true to the franchise they love but also a brave and original reinvention of that franchise… setting it on Earth is really interesting.

We have to think about the future of the planet in terms of the environment, governance, technology and create and design a version of the planet in the future.…Noah wants to do it in a distinctive and original way,” explains John Landgraf, CEO of FX.

The new Alien prequel confirms another signing to its cast

Little by little we are getting to know the actors who are going to be part of the cast of Alien, whose leading role falls on Sydney Chandler (Pistol, Don’t worry darling, Sugar), although at the moment it is unknown what role he will play in the fiction.

Now Deadline confirms that Timothy Olyphant (Havoc, Closed Circle, Justified: Wild City) is the new actor to be part of the cast of the Alien series, which is the last collaboration between the performer and Noah Hawley after his time in season 4 of Fargo.

It is not confirmed what role Olyphant will play, but the outlet notes that recent reports suggest that the actor could play the role of Kirsh, a synthesizer who is the mentor and coach of the protagonist character played by Sydney Chandler.

Apart from Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant, they make up the cast of Alien Essie Davis (Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, The Justice of Bunny King), Alex Lawther (The End of the F***ing World, Andor), Samuel Blenkin (Black Mirror, The Witcher: Dawn of Blood) and Adarsh ​​Gourav (A challenging future, Weapons and loves).

Alien premieres on FX and in the catalog of Disney+ sometime in 2025. Are you curious to see this new series in the saga? Tell us in the comments.