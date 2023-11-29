Embracer Group is going through one of its most critical moments in its history, having suffered a wave of layoffs and an emergency restructuring due to a botched investment. Unfortunately, one of the affected studios would be the one in charge of the return of TimeSplitters and his tragic fate has just been confirmed.

In 2021, Embracer Group gave a pleasant surprise by announcing that Free Radical Design would return to revive the TimeSplitters franchise with a new project. The studio would operate as a subsidiary of Deep Silver and would feature creatives who gave rise to the franchise and the original studio, such as Steve Ellis y David Doak.

Everything seemed to be going well with the project until in 2023, due to a failed investment, the future of Free Radical Design was put at risk and today, just 2 years after its establishment, its closure is almost confirmed.

Will Free Radical Design close its doors?

We know this thanks to Lars Wingefors, CEO of Embracer Group. Although the company has not spoken publicly about this matter, the manager sent an internal email to its employees informing them of the situation and acknowledging that Free Radical Design would cease operations. few days before Christmas.

“As we go through the consultation process and face the potential closure of Free Radical Design on December 11, 2023I would like to express my gratitude for their commitment and the remarkable work they have done and continue to do,” Wingefors said in the private message (via Video Games Chronicle). “These are difficult times for all of usbut especially for you, and our focus is to support them as much as we can during this transition“.

It is not known what will happen with the return of TimeSplitters after the closure of Free Radical Design

According to the report, there is hope that the European study will continue operating if a company is found interested in it, but everything indicates that this will not be the case, apart from the fact that most of its almost 100 employees are already looking for another jobperhaps convinced of the inevitable closure.

It is unknown if the closure of Free Radical Design will ruin any plans to work on a new TimeSplitters game, since we should not rule out the possibility that the franchise will be resumed, but with a different studio. Since the announcement of the new project, no progress has been revealed, so it is not known what progress it has made.

Are you hoping that TimeSplitters will return one day? Tell us in the comments.

