Remember when there was just over two years ago the announcement of the reopening of Free Radical Design and the construction of a new TimeSplitters? Well, all of this may have been in vain as the UK studio is now at risk of closure.

As reported by VGC, Embracer Group is reportedly considering closing the studio based in Nottingham due to the blood and tears internal restructuring carried out by the holding company. This restructuring has already led to closure of Volition and the dismissal of hundreds of people within various studios owned by the group.

In the case of Free Radical Design, Embracer Group is obliged by UK legislation to consult employees at least thirty days before making cuts or closing the studio, in order to find a way to avoid such drastic action. For the moment, the news of the closure of the software house has not yet arrived, also because there is a remote possibility that Free Radical Design will remain open, however this will depend on any purchase offers from other companies. It must be said, however, that several of the studio’s employees are already looking for work elsewhere, suggesting that the future of the Nottingham software house is unfortunately already sealed.

