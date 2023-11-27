Fictions from China have been dominating the most viewed streaming lists for some time. Rare is the week in which there is no platform that does not dump half a dozen Chinese youth comedies or romantic entanglement dramas to expand your catalog. From period series like ‘Yanxi Palace’ to more international thrillers like ‘Chosen’, passing through a tremendous catalog of dramatic series (with or without comic elements) like ‘Well-Intended Love’, ‘The Inclemencies of Love’ or ‘Triad Princess’.

However, there are many aspects of these series that cannot be shown in China, forcing cuts, bans and some productions being shelved indefinitely, in ways that are completely ridiculous to the Western mentality. Of course we are not just talking about erotic excesses or violent content. We are going to review which plot elements cannot appear in Chinese series and why these strange decisions have been made.

Travels in the time

Without a doubt the most famous and commented case is that of time travel, all due to an article by The Hollywood Reporter that in 2011 published that the country was going to toughen the vision of the past that was given in series and movies, and that They often implied a less than subtle criticism. For example, in a popular series at the time, ‘Myth’, a man traveled to feudal China and found love. This would become taboo: The past cannot be a refuge of happiness and idealized times nor better than the current ones.

Already in 2011, it was not an absolutely rigid or immovable law (which is not a sign of lack of judgment: they are part of the Party’s techniques so that citizens are not clear on what exactly to abide by). They were directives that the Broadcasting Office (for practical purposes, a censoring arm of the government) proposed as rules to follow, but on many occasions it is pure luck or the suspicion of the censor of the moment that can lead to this prohibition. This is the list of what exactly was prohibited then, restrictions that do not affect streaming platforms since they do not have prime time schedules:

Any series dealing with modern Chinese history must make it clear who the enemy is. Historical drama cannot have elements that are not historically correct (so time travel that is not a dream, hallucination or similar has problems). The story should not exaggerate family conflicts or internal struggles. Stories about commercial or business conflicts must convey the correct moral values. If a Chinese version of a foreign TV series is made, it must also comply with the restrictions imposed by China’s policies.

A recent example of how series avoid these restrictions: ‘The Joy of Life’ (which can currently be seen on Rakuten Viki, the platform specialized in entertainment from Asia), from 2019, adapted a novel with a theme related to travel in the time, but the script of the series turned it into an almost magical act. In it, the consciousness of a current historian was inexplicably transferred to the past. Another example: in ‘Nirvana on Fire’ (also on Rakuten Viki), the dynastic past is an indeterminate age that did not really exist, a recurring plot decision in fictions of this type.

Ghosts

In their fight to try to ensure that there is nothing more powerful and omniscient than the Party, representations of “terror, ghosts and the supernatural” have been banned. Some of the Western films that have fallen under this criterion are ‘Crimson Peak’ or the first ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’. The 2016 version of ‘Ghostbusters’ experimented with possible Chinese titles that removed the spectral component of the title, such as ‘Ghost Catcher Dare Die Team’ or ‘Super Power Dare Die Team’, but was ultimately banned.





‘The joy of life’

Reincarnation

Another topic vetoed due to its relationship with the beliefs of Tibetan Buddhist monks, with whom China has a bloody conflict that has lasted for decades.

Harrison Ford

Ford has been banned from entering China since speaking to the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 1995 listing China’s human rights violations in Tibet. Melissa Matheson, his ex-wife and screenwriter of the film ‘Kundun’ (which deals with the subject) and its director, Martin Scorsese, are also persona non grata in the Asian country. The film ‘Seven Years in Tibet’ brought a similar fate to Brad Pitt. The most famous of all the actors who have spoken out against the country’s politics is Richard Gere, which explains why the actor has not participated in high-budget films for a long time: his presence guarantees that they will not be released in China .

Winnie the Pooh

Your series better not contain references to the famous bear owned by Disney or you may have problems. In 2013, a photo of President Xi Jinping and Barack Obama sparked memes in which Jinping was compared to Winnie the Pooh. Shortly after, photos of the character (we are referring to the bear) began to disappear from Weibo (the Chinese version of Twitter), the film ‘Christopher Robin’ about the literary origins of the character could not be released and series like ‘South Park’, which They made fun of the topic, they disappeared from the dissemination platforms.

Peppa Pig

Another characteristic animated character that has received its corresponding ban, in this case because the government detected that the underworld and different types of criminals used memes starring the friendly pig to create anti-system memes and videos. In a few days, the popular video sharing app Doukyin had deleted 30,000 files of the character.

‘Avatar’, ‘The Big Bang Theory’ and other hits

Many series and movies from the United States have been banned because they were “too successful.” The most famous case was that of ‘Avatar’ in 2010, two weeks after its premiere. It remained only in 3D, a variant for which at that time there were only 550 theaters in China. The media were prohibited from “propaganda” of the film, all because their presence was not wanted to overshadow the country’s premieres.

There have been similar decisions with series such as ‘Big Bang Theory’: the United States government spoke of censoring “content that violates the Chinese Constitution, endangers the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, and causes problems in society.” , promote illegal religion and unleash ethnic hatred. But it is believed that the real reason for the ban of the series was that it was being too successful and it was believed that it could instill Western values ​​in the Chinese population.

