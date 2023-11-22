Vivendi ready for dialogue on Tim. But it doesn’t rule out causes

The fate of Telecom Italia’s (TIM) network still appears shrouded in uncertainty, with Vivendi, the relative majority shareholder, who is carefully considering his options. Yannick Bolloré, chairman of Vivendi’s supervisory board, recently told Les Echos that no legal proceedings have been initiated at the moment, but that they are considering several alternatives. The prospect of legal litigation regarding the sale of the network to KKR, Bolloré said, is still on the table, posing a potential threat to KKR’s shares. TIM. However, he also said that Vivendi is focused on its plan to become a media, communications and entertainment group. The investment in TIM was reclassified as financialand Bolloré seems to be envisaging an exit, albeit not at current depressed prices.

Read also: Labriola, the manager who loves running and who tries to lift Tim up

Bolloré’s statement sparked questions about Vivendi’s future involvement in TIM, with the option to sell part of the stake under discussion. However, Bolloré underlined the challenge of maximizing the value of the stake, indicating that the will of shareholders is to see TIM develop positively. The economic context and the recent fluctuations on the stock market, especially after the acceptance of KKR’s offer for the network, have raised further questions about TIM’s future direction. Shares remained stable, seemingly unaffected by positive news regarding the company’s rating. Moody’s even indicated the possibility of a rating improvement if the transaction with KKR proceeds as scheduled.

Read also: Netco, Labriola: “No constraints on Kkr. Vivendi? We’ll see each other in court”

While the president of Vivendi seems open to dialogue, TIM’s future is still uncertain. The sale of the network is underway, with closing expected in the middle of next year. Meanwhile, the statements of the CEO of TIM, Pietro Labriola, on the need for dialogue with all shareholders indicate that the management of relations with the main shareholder, Vivendi, remains a priority. Furthermore, Vivendi’s completed acquisition of Lagardère adds another element to the landscape, showing the group’s determination to consolidate its presence in the media and entertainment sector. TIM’s future remains uncertain, with many variables still in play. Vivendi’s desire to maximize the value of participation and the possible openness to new perspectives raise the question of what path the telephone company will take in the coming months.

Subscribe to the newsletter