Tim, Siragusa speaks: “We want to sell Tim Brasil”

The complex situation of Telecom Italia and the alternative proposals under discussion regarding the sale of its fixed network continue to take center stage. The matter involves several interested parties, including former TIM manager Stefano Siragusa and the Merlyn fund, as well as the French giant Vivendi, one of TIM’s main shareholders.

In an interview with Sole 24 Ore, Stefano Siragusa expressed his concern regarding the possible sale of the TIM network to Kkr, underlining that there is a need to involve a greater number of shareholders to determine the future of the company. Siragusa is backed by Merlyn Partners, a fund created by Alessandro Barnaba, in his plan called “TimValue”, which aims to stop the sale of the network and redefine the company’s strategyfocusing attention on a single national network, the sale of the consumer activities and of TIM Brasil, and the maintenance of the listing of TIM with infrastructure and enterprise.

Merlyn Partners sent a letter to the TIM board of directors, sparking reactions from the Italian government, which expressed doubts about the feasibility of the plan and rejected the idea of ​​involving Vivendi. Siragusa said his plan aligns with the government’s vision and responds to the country’s needs, but at the same time offers a concrete alternative. However, Vivendi has launched a new initiative, asking the board of directors to carefully evaluate Merlyn’s proposal and to engage independent financial and technical advisors to make an informative decision. Vivendi also underlines that the sale of the network should be submitted to the vote of the shareholders’ meeting.

The situation at TIM has become very complex and involves numerous legal and financial issues. Stakeholders are trying to influence the future of the company and the fate of its fixed network, while trying to gain the support of shareholders and regulators.

The final decision on the fate of TIM’s network and the company’s strategy still remains uncertain, and Vivendi’s involvement and the Italian government’s reactions make the decision-making process much more complex. It remains to be seen how the situation will evolve and what future developments will be.

