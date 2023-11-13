South Carolina Republican Senator Tim Scott announced on Sunday that he has suspended his presidential campaign for the November 2024 elections. Scott was the first African American from a Southern state to be elected to the Senate and had run for his party’s presidential primaries in May with a more “peaceful” tone than the other candidates.

At the start of his campaign he had raised $22 million in funds, a fairly impressive amount that was used largely for television ads supporting his candidacy. However, according to several US newspapers, his “sunny optimism” did not work in a party dominated by the polemical and combative rhetoric of former President Donald Trump, favored to win the primaries despite the various trials against him. In recent times he had struggled to raise funds and rise in the polls, and in recent days he had canceled some events in Iowa saying he had the flu. Seeing no progress, some of his major donors had already said in mid-October that they had significantly decreased their contributions to his campaign.