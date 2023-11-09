Salvatore Rossi, President Tim and Tim Foundation

Tim, president Rossi: “Sale of the network to KKR? Good deal, correct process”

Tim with the transfer of the network to Kkr fund brought about a “good deal” as part of “a fair process”. This is what the president of Tim underlines, Salvatore Rossi in a letter to the Financial Times. In last Tuesday’s Lex Column of the FT entitled ‘Telecom Italia: good deal, wrong process’ in fact, the quality of the operation of selling Tim’s fixed network to KKR was praised, however, stating that “approving the operation without a vote of the shareholders” is a bad idea and “would not be admissible in the United Kingdom”.

For this reason the president of Tim intervened with a response letter published today in the Anglo-Saxon financial newspaper to defend the correct action of the Board which last Sunday approved the operation by a large majority with 11 votes in favor out of 14.

“We thank you for the appreciation expressed in the substance of the operation – writes the president of Tim in his reply – but we also want to underline how Italian law assigns the Board of Directors exclusive responsibility for any decision that does not involve a change to the corporate purpose, regardless of the relevance of the decision. The Italian Civil Code was reformed in this sense in 2003 precisely to avoid any attempt by the Board to offload its responsibilities onto the shoulders of the shareholders”, underlines Rossi.

“With specific regards to this operation, there is no doubt that Tim will continue, after the sale, to install and manage telecommunications networks and to provide these services” the president of Tim further specifies. “Therefore – concludes the president of Tim, with a long history at Bank of Italy – there is nothing ‘nebulous’ about it. It is the law of our country. As Lex rightly observes, This is ‘a good business’, which has been managed through a clear process at all stages. Thank you to the Council, which correctly fulfilled its responsibilities, for the first time in more than two decades Tim now has attractive strategic options ahead of it.”

