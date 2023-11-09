Tim reduces losses to 1.2 billion euros. EBITDA rising

Tim closed the first 9 months of the year with revenues of 4.1 billion euros (+3.7%) and a group ebitda up 6.5% to 1.7 billion. Net financial debt Tim’s after lease amounted to 21.2 billion euros as of September 30th, an increase of 400 million compared to June 30th 2023. Net financial debt is equal to 26.3 billion euros, an increase of 200 million compared to 30 June.

Tim closes the first 9 months with a loss of 1.12 billion, against the deficit of 2.7 billion in the same period of 2022. In the third quarter alone the loss is 311 million, against the red of 2.24 billion in the third quarter of last year.

Returning to revenues – explains a note from the group – they rose “thanks to the positive contribution of Business Unit Domestic and Tim Brasil”. In particular, the total revenues of the Domestic Business Unit are growing for the second consecutive quarter (+2.2%), while the total revenues of Tim Brasil are growing by 7.9%.

