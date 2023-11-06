(Image source: Imagoeconomica)

TIM, KKR’s 22 billion network offer approved

Not that there were many doubts, but now it’s official: the board of directors Tim decided to vote in favor of Kkr’s offer to acquire the network for a total of 20 billion, in addition to a 2 billion roll-out once the merger with Open Fiber. But now comes the best part: the board of directors has chosen not to pass the meeting and now the French of Vivendi will do battle. The holding company, which holds 24% of Tim, even wanted to have an extraordinary meeting, the decision to avoid even the ordinary one will infuriate them.

With 11 votes in favour, the Board of Directors gave the green light to the sale of the a network Kkr. This is a result that exceeds the wildest expectations. The board which concluded recently therefore approved the sale without this decision having to pass through the vote of either an extraordinary meeting or a consultative meeting.

Today’s Board of Directors concludes a long weekend. Friday’s meeting of the board of directors focused on the studies carried out by the advisors regarding the adequacy of the offer with respect to the value of the assets and the sustainability of the structure that the transfer of the network will entail and, that is, the future of ServiceCo. On Saturday, however, the board which had adjourned addressed the other crucial legal issues on which corporate body is competent to decide. The advisors of were present at the board meeting on Saturday Tim.

The financial advisors were there to answer the board members’ questions Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca, Lion Tree, Equity e Vitale with their fairness opinions on Kkr’s offer. For the legal aspects, the group’s consultant was there Francesco Gatti. Then there were the jurists who expressed their opinions on the issue relating to the corporate bodies that must decide on the operation, Piergaetano Marchetti e Andrea Zoppiniand there are jurists who have ruled on the issue of correlation as a related part of the Mef.

