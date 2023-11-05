Tim network: towards the sale to Kkr without a meeting. There is a risk of a legal battle

Decisive day for Tim’s advisors on the network dossier. After the 8-hour meeting of directors on Friday, the board continued to examine, in a technical meeting that began on Saturday afternoon, Kkr’s binding offer for Netco, with the help of financial and legal advisors. At the center of the analysis is the evaluation of the price for the entire asset and the methods for possible approval of the sale, i.e. whether the green light from the board is sufficient or whether it is necessary to resort to a shareholders’ meeting. Another council meeting is scheduled for today, which in theory should make a definitive decision. KKR’s offer expires on November 8, the day on which the group will approve the accounts for the first 9 months of the year, although a postponement of the decision for the network to next week seems to have been averted.

As La Stampa explains, “councilors have several options on the table. The first, supported by 4 legal opinions, is to approve the transfer of the network by accepting KKR’s offer without calling a meeting consultative (ordinary). A hypothesis that certainly sees the CEO Pietro Labriola and the president Salvatore Rossi in favour, convinced of the legitimacy and linearity of the path that led to the operation with the American fund”.

But as the Press writes, “approving the proposal without calling a meeting would however trigger a series of legal actions by VivendiTim’s largest shareholder with 24%, convinced of the need for a move to an extraordinary meeting, certain that the presence of the Mef in the consortium with KKR should have implied a verification by the related parties committee and moreover in favor of analyzing the alternative plan presented by the Merlyn fund”.

It’s not the only option: the directors could also approve the offer but ask for an opinion at the meeting or even pass the ball completely by letting the shareholders decide directly. “Options considered possible but not probable, also because the advisors during yesterday’s board meeting, which took place in a serene atmosphere, on the one hand reassured the directors on the legitimacy of an approval by the board of directors and on the other also warned of the risks potential deriving from the convocation of a meeting, so much so that someone hopes to even be able to sign the agreement on Monday morning, a few hours after the board of directors’ vote”, claims La Stampa.

