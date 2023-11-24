Tim, Netco will have 20 thousand employees: plan presented to unions

The workers assigned to the Telecom network, which will pass to KKR, amount to 20,400, equal to 20,000 full-time. At the same time, the service company will have 18,000 employees left, equivalent to 16,000 full-time, including both full-time and part-time employees and those who will join the incentivized redundancy. This information emerged during the meeting between Paolo Chinotti, director of the group’s personnel, and the national coordination RSU-trade union organisations, which had “organizational developments” as the only item on the agenda. Il Sole 24 Ore reports it.

According to union sources, essentially all the structures currently under the management of Netco will be transferred Elisabetta Romano, with the exception of some specific areas which will flow into the service company. The Netco division, formalized today, will have a dedicated organizational structure with the equivalent of 850 full-time employees. This organization will remain in effect from the establishment of the division until the closing of the agreement with Kkrexpected by the summer of next year.

The trade union organizations have taken note of this situation, which does not correspond exactly to the desired solution, and intend to ask the Ggovernment to guarantee employment in both companies resulting from the separation of the network. In the meantime, while negotiations continue for Sparkle, the submarine cable company (with the aim of improving the offer compared to the 600-750 million envisaged at the beginning of the month), the Telecom stock continues to record a weak performance on the stock market , closing yesterday unchanged at 25.61 cents. Investors remain cautious about going back up Telecom due to uncertainty over the moves of Vivendi, which holds 23.75% of the ordinary capital.

