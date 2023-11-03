Tim, Merlyn only has 0.006% of the stock, but he’s acting as a proxy. Whose?

Just minutes into the first of Tim’s two board meetings he will have deliberating on KKR’s offer for the network, the mystery about the Merlyn fund deepens. After Stefano Siragusa’s interview with Sole 24 Ore, in fact, it seemed that the share package in the hands of KKR’s “antagonists” was quite robust. There was talk of 3%, with possibility to go up to 5.



Only a report that Affaritaliani.it was able to view tells a very different story: in a letter sent to the attention of the lawyer Agostino Nuzzolo, in fact, we read that the shareholding of Merlyn Partners is 200,000 shares (0.006% of the total), together with other packages on its own or for delegation. Siragusa, then, holds another 703,280 shares that were granted to him at the time of his leadership at Tim. Total: just over 900 thousand shares which, at current values, they are worth around 235 thousand euros.

Attention, therefore, is focused on the other “shareholdings held personally or by proxy”: who are we referring to? Is there really anyone who has made the titles available? Some people suggest that it could be Vivendi, but for now the news has not been confirmed. What is certain is that Merlyn’s offer will receive a clear rejection from the board of directors, despite the requests of the French, before moving on to analyze the only valid proposal which – according to the Mef – remains that of KKR.

