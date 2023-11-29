Tim, Labriola: “Ready to become predators”

The closing for the network with KKR could take place sooner than expected, according to what was reported by investors who met Tim’s CEO, Pietro Labriola, during a road show in London organized by Intermonte. Management appears confident in implementing the operation within the established timescales, with the possible achievement of the goal already at the end of May, as suggested by analysts. Before the sale of a business unit, six months must pass from its establishment, which took place on 24 November due to the division of the network. The authorization process at the EU Antitrust and golden power should be completed within two-three months. The meeting is scheduled for April 23, but analysts do not exclude the possibility that the board could postpone the approval of the accounts, thus paving the way for dosing before the renewal of the board. Meanwhile, in March, management will present the new “net-free” plan at the investor day.



Furthermore, Tim plans to become an active predator in the telecommunications market after divesting the network. CEO Labriola stated in an interview with Bloomberg TV that, once the debt has been reduced through the separation from Netco (purchased by a consortium led by KKR), the company will have an active role in the consolidation of the sector in Italy. Labriola reiterated the need to reduce the number of operators in the European telecommunications landscape, stating that the operation with KKR is part of an industrial project aimed at debt reduction. The CEO also mentioned the creation of a single network in Italy as a future project, mainly borne by KKR and the Italian government, which holds 60% of Open Fiber.

Meanwhile, the unknown of the intentions of Vivendi, Tim’s largest shareholder with 24%. Labriola underlined the importance of dialogue with all stakeholders, including Vivendi, seeking alternatives to the network transfer plan. However, sources close to the French group claim that there has been no contact with Tim for six months and that approval for the separation plan was given with the aim of obtaining a higher value from the sale of the network. The situation could lead to a legal dispute, considering the different interpretations of the plans presented in the past.

