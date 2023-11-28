Tim, Labriola: “Vivendi? I continue to talk to everyone”

“Vivendi? I continue to talk to everyone, dialogue between all stakeholders is important”. This was stated by the group’s CEO Pietro Labriola in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I have always been in contact with Vivendi trying to understand if there was an alternative to this plan of ours (of selling the network ed.) and – he continues – I am always been ready to follow other ideas” which however did not emerge in the two years in which the company “was dismantled”.



When asked whether the attitude of Telecom Italia’s French partner was softening, the CEO replied that he didn’t know “but what is important to remember – he says – is that Vivendi was on the board when we approved this plan in July 2022; maybe something has changed butI repeat, what is important is that I see no alternatives to this plan”. As for the timing, the sale of the network to the US fund KKR, in the CEO’s forecasts, will take place “within l’estate“.

