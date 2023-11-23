Will they make a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas? Director Tim Burton leaves a pretty clear answer that fans of the film will not like.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is a 1993 stop-motion animated classic directed by Henry Selick and produced by Tim Burton. Since its premiere it has captivated fans around the world and many of them are asking for a sequel. But it looks like that won’t happen.

In a recent interview, Tim Burton talked about the possibilities of a sequel: “I’ve done sequels, I’ve done other things, I’ve done reboots, I’ve done all that shit, right? I don’t want that to happen to this. It’s good that people might be interested in someone else, but I’m not.”

And he added: “I feel like that old man who owns a small piece of property and doesn’t want to sell it to the big power plant that wants to take my land.”

Source: Empire.

The film has a closed ending (SPOILERS).

The Nightmare Before Christmas takes a thrilling, redemption-packed twist as Jack, the Pumpkin King, realizes the chaos he has wrought in the real world by trying to bring Christmas in his own style. Realizing his mistake, he decides to return to Halloween Town to right everything. He sets out on a rescue mission to save Sally and Santa Claus from the clutches of Oogie Boogie, eventually revealing that this villain is nothing more than a sack full of bugs.

With the help of Santa Claus, who regains his position and his magic, the damage caused in the real world is repaired. Santa restores the true Christmas spirit, replacing the gifts given by Jack with suitable ones. With their journey through the real world resolved, Jack and Sally return to Halloween Town, where they are greeted with joy by its inhabitants.

The final touch comes when Jack and Sally, after an emotional meeting, finally confess their feelings to each other. The kiss and hug between them are the culmination of a love story that has blossomed amid the peculiarity of Halloween Town. Meanwhile, Zero, the faithful ghostly dog, ascends into the sky leaving a star-like glow.

The film concludes with a beautiful gesture: Santa Claus crossing the sky over Halloween Town, wishing everyone a happy Halloween, to which Jack responds with a sincere “Merry Christmas.” The Christmas spirit finally takes over the inhabitants of Halloween Town, who embrace and understand the true meaning of Christmas.

Nightmare Before Christmas

This finale of The Nightmare Before Christmas is a charming closer that fuses the dark charm of Halloween with the warmth and spirit of Christmas, all in the midst of a love story between Jack and Sally that has touched the hearts of viewers.

So… Would a sequel be necessary? Maybe Tin Burton is right. What do you think?

Currently, this great movie can be seen on Disney Plus with this link.