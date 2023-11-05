bernabè: “Tim, fate sealed. The transfer of the goal to Kkr is inevitable”

The fate of Telecom Italia, once the undisputed leader in the telecommunications sector, seems to be suspended between the decisions of the board of directors and the binding offer presented by the American fund KKR, with the participation of the Ministry of Economy, for the purchase of the network infrastructure. Franco Bernabè, former CEO of Telecom Italia and now president of Acciaierie d’Italia, did not hesitate to express his opinion on the current situation, defining it “the end of Telecom as we know it”. La Stampa reports it.

Bernabè, who led Telecom Italia in two different phases, says that the company’s history is marked by a series of mistakes that deprived Italy of a position of technological leadership. Among the key factors that contributed to this situationthe former manager mentions stock instability, a problem that has plagued the company for more than two decades. A first blow came in 1999 with the hostile takeover bid launched by Olivetti, led by Roberto Colaninno, which compromised the financial situation of Telecom Italia. Bernabè underlines that something must be done to guarantee the company’s future, but this future will be very different from that of the past, with Telecom Italia destined to become smaller and more modest.

The offer presented by the American fund KKR appears to be the most realistic option at the moment, according to Bernabè, which recognizes that there are few viable alternatives considering the current situation. However, he did not limit himself to commenting on the current situation, but also referred to his choices when he was head of Telecom Italia. He has always sought to defend the legacy of a company that was once among the top six in the world in the telecommunications sector. However, in 1999, he predicted that the demise of Telecom Italia would be caused by its dismemberment, a prediction that came true.

Telecom Italia’s problems began with an inability to manage major change and were exacerbated by takeovers in debt that have deprived the country of skills and corporate assets that were once a strong point of the Italian technological system. The financial data confirms this decline, with a significant reduction in turnover and an increase in net debts. The number of employees has also drastically decreased.

A crucial aspect of Telecom Italia’s situation is the change in the function of the network. In the past, Telecom Italia had a monopoly on the access network, with a central intelligence managing the services. However, with the development of technologies, services have been moved elsewhere, and the network is now used mainly for transport.

In conclusion, according to Franco Bernabè, the history of Telecom Italia is marked by a series of errors, the lack of recapitalization, share instability and debt takeovers that have led to the current situation. The possible sale of the network infrastructure represents a next stage in this process of declineand the future of Telecom Italia will be significantly reduced compared to the past.

