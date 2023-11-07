Tim, transfer of network to KKR: first agreement signed

Tim and transfer of the network to Kkr, the first agreement was signed. In fact, the company communicates that the transaction agreement relating to has been signed Netco con Optics Bidcoa company controlled by Kkr and as an additional investor Azure Vista, a company wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The signing, we read in a note, takes place in execution of the resolutions adopted yesterday by the company’s board of directors.

The agreement provides for ”the contribution by Tim of a business branch, consisting of activities relating to the primary network, to the business wholesale and by the entire shareholding in the subsidiary Telenergia, in Fibercop, a company that already manages the activities relating to the secondary fiber and copper network, and the simultaneous purchase by Optics Bidco of the entire shareholding held by Tim in Fibercop, upon completion of the transfer (Fibercop post transfer Netco).

Il transaction agreement provides that on the closing date of the operation a master services agreement will be signed which will regulate the terms and conditions of the services that will be provided by Netco to Tim and by Tim to Netco following the completion of the operation. The completion of the transaction is expected bysummer of 2024once the preliminary activities have been completed and the conditions precedent have been satisfied (completion of the assignment of the primary network, Antitrust authorization, authorization regarding distortive foreign subsidies and golden power).

In relation to the information and statements released in recent days and their correctness, the company ”does not deem it appropriate to express itself in the press, reserving the right to do so in the appropriate places also in light of their effects on theperformance of stock market prices”.

