Actor Tim Allen wants to return to one of his hits from the 90s and revive Housewives.

Tim Allen, known for his iconic role in Home Improvement, a series that aired from 1991 to 1999, has hinted at the possibility of taking up the tools and comedy in a return to the screen. While supporting the second season of The Santa Clauses, the actor revealed that he has held talks about a multi-generational sequel that could return the Taylor family to the stage.

In a recent interview, Allen dropped hints about the possibility of a spin-off of Housewives that would explore the lives of the original protagonists’ children. “Home Re-Improvement,” as he dubbed it, could dive into familiar territory, with the next generation taking center stage in a twist that promises to surprise.

These are his words.

“I see Richard Karn a lot and talk to the guys… and I’m there as one of his friends. We’re still talking about a spin-off. It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how strange it would be if Home Improvement was about children’s children. For example, if everyone had children and I was a grandfather. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. Has emerged”. Tim Allen said.

A botched job at home (Home Improvement)

The actor shared his vision of a Frasier-style show, where an aging Tim Taylor could front a revamped version of Tool Time, perhaps in a work setting. This suggests the importance that Tim Allen and others see in the show’s family dynamic, highlighting the unique connection that kept fans hooked for years.

While opening the door to nostalgia, the second season of The Santa Clauses continues to expand the story of Scott Calvin and his legacy as Santa Claus. With an all-star lineup that includes Tim Allen as Santa, Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus, and a range of talented actors bringing beloved characters to life, the season promises endless holiday excitement on Disney Plus.

