With Tim Allen and Tom Hanks in full negotiations to reprise their roles, Toy Story 5 is scheduled to release in theaters in 2026.

When it seemed that it had finally reached its definitive end, Disney arrives and confirms the development of Toy Story 5 in which Buzz and Woody despite the fact that the latter at the end of the previous movie He had separated from his friends to live a new life as a lost toy in the company of Bo Peep.

Although the film is announced with the return of its protagonists, it remains to be known if we will have Tim Allen and Tom Hanksthe actors who have lent their voices to Buzz and Woody respectively throughout the four films of the saga and their corresponding short films and special episodes.

And it seems that they are going to be back, since Allen himself has confirmed that Disney has contacted both him and his co-star to reprise their roles. in the next Pixar movie.

Toy Story 5 brings back its original actors

During a recent interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tim Allen confirmed that they have contacted him and Tom Hanks to return to provide the voices of Buzz y Woody en Toy Story 5.

“Bob Iger, director of Disney, said that Toy Story 5 was on the agenda. In fact, she said it was going to happen. And they’ve already approached Tom Hanks and me to reprise our roles. Which is, for people like me, like he’s a science fiction fan. You wonder if four was too many, will five be too many? I wouldn’t do this if we didn’t do it right“says the actor.

Subscribe to Disney+

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price.

Start subscription

At the moment it is unknown what the new film will be about. Pixar and what is going to happen for Woody and Buzz to meet again, so we have to wait for more details to be revealed about this project that has barely given its first sketches.

Still without a release date set, Toy Story 5 It is scheduled to be released in theaters in 2026.. Do you think a new Toy Story movie is necessary? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.