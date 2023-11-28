TikTok, here’s how the Chinese giant gains share in online commerce. Amazon and Walmart are not keeping pace

It seemed impossible only until a few months ago, but now something unexpected is happening, a colossus like Amazon is going in crisis and the reason is because of the incredible rise of TikTok. That’s right, social media is stealing market share in the e-commerce to the leading company in the sector led by Jeff Bezos and not only that, another giant is also in great difficulty, the supermarket chain americana Walmart. One of the most innovative companies in the world like Amazon is suddenly branded as a “dinosaur“. What’s more, he’s asleep and unable to notice a more agile animal that can soon bite him. He’s even the Wall Street Journal to reject Amazon and Walmart. Both would be unaware that TikTok will quickly break into the sale of products via the Internet, a service already launched in the United States, the United Kingdom and in South-East Asian countries such as Philippines and Vietnam.



TikTok’s strong point – continues Repubblica – it is the simplicity. In these pilot countries, the Chinese platform offers a specific app reserved for sellers. In the US it is called TikTok Shop Seller Center and allows you to get accredited, therefore opening the shop. The products are then presented to the public in three ways. People can apply makeup live to show the miraculous qualities of a lipstick that buyers will evaluate thanks to a link, at the bottom of the video. In September, the weekly magazine Time judged these live “telesales” to be little in line with American tastes; but signs of rejection they are not that obvious. Presentation videos, live or recorded. And links that lead to the product or a product gallery. All of this happens within the confines of TikTok, without going off the platformwith benefits also for payment security. In short: the mechanism can really take hold.

