Suara.com – Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs (MenKopUKM) Teten Masduki revealed that his party plans to receive TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew this week.

Teten did not specify what Shou’s purpose was in meeting him, but it is suspected that the meeting would discuss the future of the TikTok Shop, which was closed in Indonesia at the beginning of October.

“The plan is this week. After all, I was busy yesterday,” said Teten after the 2023 National Coordination Meeting for Government Goods/Services Procurement press conference in Jakarta, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

However, Teten has not revealed what will be discussed at the meeting, including certainty about when TikTok Shop will return to business in Indonesia.

“We don’t know yet, we’ll hear first,” said Teten.

Previously, Teten emphasized that the TikTok social media platform must comply with applicable regulations if it wants to reopen buying and selling services in Indonesia.

The regulation in question refers to Minister of Trade Regulation Number 31 of 2023 which states not to combine social media platforms with electronic commerce (e-commerce) services in one application.

“They must have an office here and they can no longer have a representative office, a legal entity in Indonesia,” continued Teten.

In accordance with President Joko Widodo’s advice, explained Teten, TikTok was also asked to develop a sustainable business model in the field of electronic commerce.

It is known that TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew has submitted a request to meet with President Joko Widodo after the Indonesian government decided to close the TikTok Shop.

However, President Jokowi required that Shou Zi Chew first meet with the Minister of Cooperatives and SMEs to discuss the continued fate of TikTok Shop in Indonesia.

On another occasion, Deputy Minister of Trade Jerry Sambuaga explained that the government does not prohibit TikTok application companies from selling, but must comply with the rules of separation between social media platforms and electronic commerce. (Between)