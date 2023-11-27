Suara.com – It seems that Bunga Citra Lestari alias BCL’s plan to remarry Tiko Aryawardhana will not help her forget the figure of Ashraf Sinclair.

According to Hard Gumay’s explanation, Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) will definitely not be able to forget the figure of Ashraf Sinclair, who has lived with him for 12 years.

“BCL (Bunga Citra Lestari) has definitely not been able to move on. Losing a husband who has been married for 12 years is not easy, it is very difficult,” said Hard Gumay on the ANTV program, three years ago.

Hard Gumay also seems very confident that Bunga Citra Lestari will not be able to move on from her late husband, even though many years have passed.

“BCL’s current situation means it is difficult for him to move on. Even in the next five years,” said Hard Gumay.

Bunga Citra Lestari alias BCL when met in the Sudirman area, Central Jakarta, Friday (25/8/2023). (Suara.com/Tiara Rosana)

In fact, Hard Gumay, who predicted that BCL would remarry, said that marriage did not make this mother of one child remove the figure of her husband from her heart.

“Later he gets married again, he gets married but he won’t be able to forget, he can’t move on,” explained Hard Gumay.

Hard Gumay dreamed that Bunga Citra Lestari would still feel sad, even though he would marry his future soul mate.

“For his heart, BCL will continue to be sad, but his career will continue to be bright,” he said.

However, that doesn’t mean that Bunga Citra Lestari doesn’t have a heart for her future soul mate. Hard Gumay said that BCL definitely has affection for her second husband, but her love is still for Ashraf Sinclair.

“If affection arises, it’s certain, it’s human when someone pays attention. If it’s love, then not yet,” he said.

Previously, Bunga Citra Lestari had also emphasized that she was trying to get back up through the pain, because there was Noah to make happy.

On the other hand, BCL also revealed that he would not be able to forget the figure of Ashraf Sinclair who had accompanied him from the start of his career until he got married and had children.

“If you move on, I think a wound like this means you will never be able to move on. But, how can we live again, be enthusiastic again, get up again without forgetting. People say we live with pain,” said Bunga Citra Lestari reported from Instagram @rumpi_gosip, Monday (27/11/2023).s