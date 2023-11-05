Green transition, the EU’s overly ambitious ambitions will kill the automotive industry

It is now known as the plan “Fit for 55”, presented by the Commission chaired by Ursula Von Der Leyenhas set itself the objective of 55% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030 and practically total reduction (90%) by 2050. The energy transition process has been started by forcing the stop of all diesel and petrol cars in 2035, imposing the forced electrification of private transport, with the exception of powered cars with synthetic fuels and the exclusion of biofuels from waste of plant and animal origin with a view to a principle of technological neutrality.

The green interventions therefore began with the automotive sector, which must “transit” in the medium term towards electric cars. The objective of this ecological transition, as indicated by the European Commission, is to significantly reduce the level of CO2 in the environment and to achieve this, however, it will be necessary to transform the electric motor into a mature technology, capable of offering the same guarantees of autonomy and performance of internal combustion engines. A complex change that will also impose changes on the healthcare front job market, but this point has already been discussed and we will necessarily have to continue to keep our attention high because we are not sufficiently convinced of the choice. In fact, quite the opposite.

But unfortunately the green interventionist follies continue and in October there was a significant escalation in Environment Commission whose decisions have now taken on the appearance of an exclusively ideological war, without any criteria of rationality and sense of reality, aiming to overwhelm consolidated industrial systems and economic-social fabrics of the majority of the Union’s member countries.

Not only auto green so but case green, green farms, green refrigerators, green boilers, green air conditioners, green packaging. On the subject of packaging, during the commission at the end of October it was decided that Italy, like the other member countries, will have to abandon recycling to orient the reuse of packaging since according to the proposal of the Environment Commission, the EU countries they will have to guarantee the separate collection of 90% of packaging materials (plastic, wood, ferrous metals, aluminium, glass, paper and cardboard) by 2029. In one of the fields in which Italy expresses important business volumes and records in the world .

Trade associations such as Confindustria, Coldiretti, Cia, Confagricoltura, Italian supply chainexpressed a negative opinion on the Commission’s proposal, as we continue to move towards a system that does not enhance the winning Italian model, but puts it at risk, taking into account that the Italian innovative supply chain exceeds the EU targets several years in advance , affirming the most advanced principles of the circular economy.

Another agreement reached in the Environment Commission concerns the use of fluorinated gaseswhich will be banned from 2025 in maintenance equipment for refrigeration equipment, unless the gases are regenerated or recycled, in which case they will benefit from a derogation until 2030, for air conditioning equipment and heat pumps for 2026, with an exemption for regenerated or recycled gases until 2032. Without offering a valid alternative to European citizens who will find themselves facing an exorbitant outlay to replace the equipment used in their homes.

The Environment Commission did not stop but continued the approval of the standards CO2 emission for heavy vehicles which provide lower values ​​than those proposed in the EU Commission, thus strengthening the forced transition towards the electric.

In essence, the voted text contains penalizing objectives for companies in relation to the reduction of CO2 emissions for medium and heavy trucks (including vehicles used for municipal waste collection and concrete mixers) and buses. In particular, this is -45% for the period 2030-2034, -70% for the period 2035-2039 and -90% starting from 2040.

At the vote she declared herself strongly negative the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), who expressed concern that targets for decarbonising trucks and buses are ambitious on paper, but unattainable in reality. Furthermore, the proposal was not heeded of the European Road Hauliers’ Association (UETR) having suggested including zero CO2 fuels in the new rules, to facilitate the decarbonisation process, increase the resilience of the sector and offer greater technological diversity.

It is important to remember how the inclusion of synthetic and bio fuels for fueling heavy-duty vehicles with low CO2 could obtain an even more complete and effective approach to reducing emissions, contributing to decarbonisation of the transport sector, offering a realistic solution in the transition phase towards electrification (a process which today is certainly not green) and hydrogen. Including synthetic and biofuels would invite investment in technologies that can significantly contribute to achieving, and perhaps anticipating, the European Union’s ambitious climate goals under the Green Deal.

But nothing is lost yet. The measure voted on in the Commission will have to be voted on from the Plenary Assembly in Strasbourg in the week of November 20, 2023. The conditions must be created so that we do not have to think in absolute terms and plan alternative scenarios in the name of that well-being society which, for better or for worse, has always safeguarded the environment and which runs the risk of not be able to exist.

The comparison is completely simplistic if we compare the incontrovertible data of climate change in the face of the epochal absence of interventions to guarantee the territory. It therefore seems inappropriate to deliberately choose to question and perhaps destroy our industrial, economic, productive and social system, forcing a energy transition which at this stage and with these conditions risks backfiring.

