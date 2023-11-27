Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel

Enel’s transition from the management of Francesco Starace to that of Flavio Cattaneo was not as smooth as it might seem on the surface, as reported by Affari&Finanza. Last May’s assembly had decreed the Mef, led by minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, as the clear winner with 23% of the capital, presenting the list that obtained the most votes in the assembly. This ruled out any place on the board of directors for the last-minute competitor, Zach Mecelis’ Covalis fund. The main problem was that, according to what was reconstructed by the winners, Covalis was supported internally at Enel by Starace and his trusted men, with the aim of remaining at the helm of the company that had led for nine consecutive years.



The three extraordinary board meetings preceding the meeting were tumultuous, with the directors discovering the collaboration of employeesi of Enel with the competing list of the Treasury, providing confidential information. Furthermore, with Starace’s dismissal, the the board of directors denied him the payment of the so-called “no-compete” (indemnity for not working with competitors), arousing the regret of the interested party. This context helps to understand the initial phase of Cattaneo’s mandate, which he quickly revolutionized leadership, breaking with the chain of command that had been entrenched under his predecessor.

Cattaneo’s management has seen the exit of several executives, including legal head Giulio Fazio, replaced by Francesco Puntillo, and Francesco Venturini, former CEO of Enel X. Cattaneo has chosen Stefano De Angelis as number two, replacing CFO Alberto Di Paola. This leadership reshaping has revealed Enel’s key problem over the past three years. The frantic race to excel in renewable energy has pushed Starace into highly leveraged deals, without sufficient attention to future profitability. Investments of around 20 billion euros in North and South America, with the subsequent increase in rates, have become a boomerang for Enel, which has burned cash instead of generating it in the last 4-5 years. This made a massive divestment plan necessary 21 billion announced by Starace about a year ago, in the hope of re-establishing control.

The analysis of this bold adventure in the renewables sector pushed the new management to develop a new industrial plan, which was presented last week to the international financial community. A significant part of the plan involves a return to profitability and caution, with investments of 18 billion over a three-year period in the networks already owned by Enel, especially in Italy and Spain. These investments are regulated by Authorities which allow a contribution financed directly on the end customers’ bills. The funds of Europe’s PNRR will contribute 3.5 billion towards the modernization of Enel’s networks.

The most innovative step of Cattaneo’s plan concerns investments in renewables. Rather than holding 100% of the capital, Cattaneo believes that 51% control is sufficient for many assets, allowing less capital to be deployed without impacting debt and increasing investment returns. Of the 12 billion in investments expected in renewables for the next three years, 6.1 billion can be recovered by selling minority stakes to infrastructure funds, pension funds and other institutional investors. This reduces the financing needed for Enel from 34 to 26 billion, while still increasing energy generation capacity from 63 GW to 73 GW by the end of 2026.

The industrial plan aims to improve total profitability, thanks to a cost rationalization of one billion, allowing Enel to record positive cash flows even after investments and dividends. Debt will decrease thanks to ongoing divestments and cash generation, starting a virtuous circle. Cattaneo and De Angelis have set a minimum dividend of 0.43 cents per share, with the prospect of an increase in 2025 and 2026 if the plan is successful. Despite the initial perplexity of analysts, Goldman Sachs has already raised the target price of Enel shares from 6.4 to 8.4 euros after the presentation. Now it is up to Cattaneo and De Angelis to convince the market that their new strategy is a winner and to forget the Starace era which, for several years, was highly appreciated by institutional investors.

