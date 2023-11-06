Denpasar Voice – Shocking news from the Polish U-17 National Team squad which will compete in the U-17 World Cup. Four players coached by Marcin Wlodarski were caught committing disciplinary actions.

This made the coach angry and decided to send four of his players home from the Poland U-17 squad at the 2023 Indonesia U-17 World Cup.

The disciplinary action carried out by a young Polish player was being caught drinking alcohol. The scandal was revealed by Polish media Meczyki.pl, quoted on Monday, (6/11/2023).

The Polish media openly felt embarrassed because their young players who were considered talented committed a scandal ahead of the U-17 World Cup.

“Scandal in the Polish U-17 National Team youth team which was considered talented in the Indonesian World Cup Championship,” he wrote.

Four players were sent home by the coach, they are known to be Oskar Tomczyk, Filip Wolski from Lech Pozna, Jan Labedzki from KS ód and Filip Rozga from Cracovia.

“Information we received that the four players (involved), Oskar Tomczyk, Filip Wolski (Lech Pozna), Jan bdzki (KS ód) and Filip Rózga (Cracovia), were suspected of being under the influence of alcohol,” Polish media said.

For information, Poland U-17 is one of the contestants for the 2023 U-17 World Cup which will be held in Indonesia, they are in group D with Argentina, Japan and Senegal. (*/Dinda)