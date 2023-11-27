Suara.com – The Ministry of Manpower (Kemnaker) issued Minister of Manpower Regulation No. 21 concerning Guidelines for Implementing Disability Service Units (ULD) in the Employment Sector.

The existence of this Permenaker will be a guideline and very easy for regions that are committed to forming ULDs, especially in the field of employment.

According to the Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah ULD employment has four tasks, namely planning to respect, protect and fulfill the work of Persons with Disabilities (PD); providing assistance to PD workers; providing assistance to employers who accept PD workers; and coordinating Employment ULD, employers and workers in fulfilling and providing job aids for PD.

“To date, 191 ULDs in the Employment Sector have been formed spread across 28 Provinces, 46 Cities and 117 Regencies,” he said when receiving an audience from the management of the Indonesian House of Aspiration for the Blind at the Ministry of Manpower office, Jakarta, Monday (27/11/2023).

Meanwhile for the placement of PD workers until November 17 2023, Ida Fauziyah said there were 702 people with various physical disabilities (impaired, leg, hand and wheelchair), sensory disabilities (blind, low vision, hearing impaired, speech impaired), intellectual disabilities ( intellectual disability and slow learner) and multiple disabilities (deaf and speech impaired).

Previously, on October 17 2023, the Ministry of Manpower gave 2023 national awards to three state-owned enterprises (BUMN) and nine national private companies that employ PD. “The award is given as a form of appreciation and to encourage other companies to increase access to PD,” he said.

Ida Fauziyah added that to create a good support system, the Ministry of Manpower also provides disability sensitivity training for ULD managers in the field of Manpower, companies and Trade Unions in the hope of creating conducive working conditions.