Suara.com – Vice Presidential Candidate Mahfud MD delivered a promise to support Palestine through a rhyme. This was conveyed by Mahfud at the drawing of serial numbers for presidential and vice presidential candidates at the General Election Commission (KPU) Office, Central Jakarta.

“Burning seafood from Palu, to China by plane. If Ganjar-Mahfud win the election, support for Palestine will become stronger,” said Mahfud, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Not only that, Mahfud also conveyed another rhyme regarding the determination of the serial number, namely number 3.

“Our hope is to uphold the law, we have a common dream of prosperity. Ganjar-Mahfud is our choice, working together to choose number three,” said Mahfud.

As previously reported, the pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar received serial number 1.

Then, the pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka have serial number 2. Lastly, the pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD have serial number 3.

This is based on the drawing carried out in the KPU open plenary session at the KPU yard, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (14/11/2023).

“Thus, the serial numbers for the presidential and vice presidential candidates for 2024 are serial number one for the candidate pair Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar, serial number two for Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and serial number three for Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD,” said Chairman of the Indonesian KPU Hasyim Asy’ari at the KPU Office.

KPU member Idham Holik explained that the three pairs of presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates had met the presidential threshold provisions or the nomination threshold of 20 percent of DPR seats or 25 percent of the national vote from the combined political parties supporting the candidate pairs.

Then, the three couples were also declared to meet the health requirements after each couple was examined by a team of doctors from the Gatot Soebroto Army Hospital.

Furthermore, said Idham, the results of the verification of administrative documents for the three candidate pairs were also declared to have met the requirements.