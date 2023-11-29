Suara.com – After “I Can’t” and “Stranger in Disguise”, the band Junji released their latest work entitled “Artificial Love”. This song has the theme of virtual relationships.

“Artificial Love” tells how a relationship is formed from constant feelings, fake love, and digital affirmations that just feel like bullshit.

This song seems to be a satire for young people who are willing to sacrifice their own pleasures for the sake of others. Junji also wants to invite listeners not to get carried away with virtual fun.

“In this song we want to illustrate that digital relationships are almost all pseudo-love, in order to satisfy momentary desires for free and instantly,” said Junji’s vocalist, Arka, in a statement received by Suara.com.

Not only limited to the issue of virtual relationships, the song “Artificial Love” also wants to provide motivation to make life more valuable than we thought. “So don’t give up exploring other things,” added Arka.

June (Instagram)

Juji, a band formed by three friends who studied in Japan, always presents fresh and unique music. “Artificial Love” itself is wrapped in pop music with a touch of retro techno.

Meanwhile, the lyrics of the song “Artificial Love” are completely in English. The positive thing is, with these lyrics the message you want to convey will be received more widely.

Meanwhile, in the video clip itself, Junji seems to have agreed to show a virtual feel in accordance with the song’s theme. At the beginning of the song, Junji’s members are seen playing video games. The camera then displays a simple virtual game, where humans are jumping to avoid obstacles.

The song “Artificial Love” has been available on all music streaming platforms since Wednesday (29/11/2023). Meanwhile, the video clip for the song can be enjoyed on the RPM Music YouTube account.