In an era dominated by hyperconnectivity, there are more and more objects with which we interact in our daily lives that allow us to enjoy a large number of functionalities that, without them, would be very limited. Some of them work through voice commands that use intelligent assistants to function within a certain context. But what are their uses in the car and how can we get the most out of them?

Contrary to general belief, it is not necessary to have a car that has just been released on the market to enjoy the benefits of smart assistants. As has happened in other sectors, we can currently turn our car into a smart vehicle by adding small external devices that allow us to interact with our vehicle using only our voice. This is the case of, for example, the Amazon Echo Auto, one of the best known.

However, it is worth knowing that there are many others on the market that present identical results, although at a somewhat higher price in most cases. Everyone knows the large number of uses that these types of assistants can provide at home or in our office. But what are its main uses in our vehicle? We tell you three of them.

Control your home from the car

It may seem that at first it does not make sense to have the possibility of controlling some aspects of our home from the car. But what would it say to me if we told you that now you can ask for the heating to be turned on a few minutes before arriving? Or air conditioning when we find ourselves immersed in the increasingly common heat waves?

The reality is that it goes much further. If we have our home well connected, we will also be able to open the garage door or adjust the position of our blinds depending on the incidence of the sun. Preventing the interior of our home from adding extra degrees of temperature inside.

Know the state of the road

An intelligent assistant can also be helpful when we are on the road and want to obtain information about the state of the roads we are going to pass through during our trip. This information will allow us to decide which is the best option based on our destination.

Previously, we must have made a good configuration of the device to indicate which platform we want it to take as a reference. It can be Google Maps or Apple Maps, depending on our operating system. But we can also choose Waze or any other option that interests us for any reason. In this way, we can anticipate possible traffic jams or even inclement weather just by using our voice.

Forgetting where you parked your car is a thing of the past

In recent years, as the number of smart mobile phones has grown, many applications and functionalities have emerged that record the exact place where we have parked our vehicle. However, none are as easy as installing a virtual assistant.

If we use the Amazon assistant, we can activate the function that records the exact point where we park each time. We will only have to configure this option the first time and everything will automatically be recorded correctly from then on. From that moment on, every time we want to find our vehicle, we only have to ask Alexa where we have parked. Automatically, we will receive instructions to get to the specific point.