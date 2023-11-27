On Saturday afternoon, an as yet unidentified man shot dead three college students of Palestinian origin, Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ahmed and Kinnan Abdalhamid, in Burlington, Vermont, United States. The three had just left the house of some relatives of one of them, where they had celebrated a child’s birthday. They are currently hospitalized, one is in very serious condition. According to the police, it may have been a hate crime given that the three were wearing keffiyehs, headdresses also used as scarves and considered a symbol of Palestine, and were speaking in Arabic when a white man approached them and allegedly attached. However, this motive has not yet been established and the police are still looking for the suspect. On Sunday evening the FBI in Albany, New York, he wrote which is investigating the incident along with the Burlington Police Department and other federal, state and local agencies.

The incident is part of the broader context of the increase in Islamophobic and anti-Semitic attacks that have been taking place in the United States since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7, 2023. Last month, for example, in Illinois a man was was accused of a hate crime for stabbing and killing a 6-year-old Muslim boy and seriously injuring his mother because they were Muslims of Palestinian origin.