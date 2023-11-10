Suara.com – Entering the rainy season, parts of DKI Jakarta are flooded. Based on data from the DKI Jakarta Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD), several roads were flooded on Friday (10/10/2023).

The Chief Executive of the DKI BPBD, Isnawa Adji, noted that as of 22.20 WIB, three roads were flooded. Among them, Sunter River Inspection Road, West Kelapa Gading, Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta.

“The point of contact for the Plaza Mall of Indonesia, the height is 10 cm,” said Isnawa in his statement, Friday.

Then Jalan Danau Sunter, Sunter Jaya, Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta with a height of 10 cm.

Finally, flooding also occurred on Jalan Lontar, Tugu Utara Subdistrict, Koja, North Jakarta, with water levels reaching 10-15 cm.

Meanwhile, there are also roads that were flooded but have now receded, namely Jalan Kartika, North Meruya, Kembangan, and Jalan Taman Malaka, Malaka Sari, Duren Sawit, East Jakarta.

Isnawa emphasized that there are no refugees due to the current flood. “Nil,” he said.

However, Isnawa said that his party is still coordinating with relevant stakeholders to carry out suction using a pump, so that the standing water recedes quickly.

“Inundation is targeted to recede quickly,” he concluded.