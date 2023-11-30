Three people were killed in an armed attack on the outskirts of Jerusalem. According to what the Israeli police said, around 8 am local time (7 am Italian time) two Palestinian men shot at some people at a bus stop in Weizman Avenue, which is located at the entrance to East Jerusalem, the part of the city that it belongs to the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967. Police said that two soldiers who were in the area responded to the attack by shooting dead the two Palestinian men, brothers Murad and Ibrahim Namr.

According to the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal intelligence service, the two Palestinians were members of the radical Islamist group Hamas, and between 2010 and 2020 they had spent some years in prison for terrorist activities. In addition to the three people killed, six were injured, two of whom are in serious condition.