Nowadays, being connected to the Internet is almost as essential as breathing. It allows us to communicate with others, access information on the web, work, study, entertain ourselves and much more.

It is worth mentioning that in everyday life, there are numerous situations in which you may need to connect to a WiFi network without having access to the password. For example:

You arrive at a friend or family member’s house and need the wireless network. You are in a public place, such as a restaurant or hotel, and you need to connect to the Internet. You need to connect to your company or university network and you don’t know the password.

Methods to connect to WiFi without needing a password

WPS method

There are three methods to connect to a WiFi network without a password. The first is through WPS, a function present in routers that allows devices to easily connect to the network. It is compatible with almost any device.

It allows you to establish the connection automatically, eliminating the need to enter a password. To connect to WiFi using this method, follow these steps:

Look for the WPS button on the router or modem. Access your device settings. Select the networks or connection option. Choose the WPS connection. Press the WPS button on the router. If everything went well, your device will connect to the WiFi network automatically.

QR code method

A simple and quick way to access a network without needing a password is using a QR code. Many modern routers offer this option on their label.

For access WiFi without password through this optionn, do the following:

Locate the QR code on the router or modem. Open the camera app on your device. Focus the QR code with the camera. Your device will read the code and connect to the WiFi network.

Share WiFi from another mobile

For share WiFi with other devices, some mobile phones offer a very practical option. It involves generating a QR code that contains the connection data, such as the name and password.

Thus, the user who wants to connect only has to scan the code with their camera and that’s it. This feature can be found in the settings menu, under the networks or connections section.

If you want another device to use the same network as you, you can share your connection by following these steps:

Go to your device’s settings and enter the networks or connections section. Choose the WiFi network you are connected to and click on it. You will find an option to share the Internet with other devices. activate it. Choose the device you want to send the WiFi connection to. The receiving device will connect automatically.

These methods are practical and easy to use in any circumstancewhether you use the WPS button on the router, read a QR code with your mobile or ask someone to share the WiFi with you from their device, all are valid options.