The 2023 Gran Turismo World Series is approaching, which will take place in Barcelona, ​​Spain, from Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3, 2023. It is a series of events where the best drivers will participate. of the Online Series, to choose this year’s world champion. And among them, the three drivers who will represent Chile in the Nations Cup have already been announced.

It was the journalist Nicolás Lara Córdova, who has left on his Twitter/X account the names and a small profile of this trio of virtual pilots, who will seek to raise the name of their country in the Nations Cup. In this, 12 Featured drivers from the Online Series will lead their teams, representing their respective countries or territories. Event in which Coque López was already proclaimed champion of the Nations Cup for Spain in 2022, when the competition was individual. Now, together with José Serrano and Pol Urra, this trio will give a tough fight to all the other competitors, including the Chileans.

The Chilean team

In a series of posts on your social network profile, Lara left the three names and some information about each one, starting with Angel Inostroza (@ainostroza6 on Twitter/X), who says: “The current runner-up in the Nations Cup and bronze in the Olympic Esports Series. Angel will compete again in 2023 after the serious accident he suffered prior to the August Showdown. In addition to this, Loyrot will also represent #Porsche in the Manufacturers Cup along with José Serrano (Spain) and Takuma Sasaki (Japan). He also adds that in numbers: “Inostroza has started 35 WT races and has managed to achieve 6 victories. The most remembered? Tokyo 2019 with his final stint in the Manufacturers.”

The second name is Harald Walsen (@HWBlatter on Twitter/X), who says that: “he has already become one of the regulars on the World Tour in Gran Turismo 7. Since the first showdown held in 2022 where he represented Nissan” Nysori” has said present. In 2023 he was in Amsterdam with #TeamChile. In the series of posts he also says that in addition to representations abroad, “Nysori has also managed to earn a place in national tournaments where he has demonstrated his talent on the track and collected various trophies such as Mobil, GT Chile and more.” .

Nicolás Lara continues his thread, saying that the third driver is Fabián Portilla (@PerrolocoMcQ on Twitter/X): “better known as “PerroLoco”. Fabián is already considered one of the classics of the GTWT, a competition he has attended since its first edition in 2018. Portilla has dazzled the world with his talent from the beginning”, adding that “he will be present for the first time this season, after he could not attend Amsterdam. In addition to the WT, Fabián participated in 2019 in “Mclaren’s World’s Fastest Gamer. Fun Fact: He is a die-hard Dodge fan.”

To support Chile from December 1

To finish, Nicolás makes an invitation that we also make to all our readers, to pay attention to the races that start on December 1, since as he indicates: “Each one has a very extensive file that does not fit in a Twitter thread . Personally, I think we have a great lineup to compete in this Gran Turismo Nations Cup to dream big.”

