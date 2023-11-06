Sudden slowdown for Fiorentina after a sparkling start: it is the first time that three games in a row have been lost in “real” calendar order, given that in the only previous match a recovery was involved

Fiorentina have lost all three of their last championship matches. 0-2 against Empoli, 1-0 in Rome against Lazio, 0-1 again against Juventus, in the most awaited race. Something we weren’t used to at all, which had almost never happened in Serie A. Almost, precisely, because it has already happened once. But never three defeats in a row without ever scoring. We are in 2022, late spring: Fiorentina surprisingly falls to Salerno for 2-1 and then is overcome a Milano, Leao’s goal was decisive for Milan’s Scudetto. Then here is the victory over Roma, but the calendar wanted, between Salernitana and Milan, the positioning of recovery of the home match against Udinese, postponed due to Covid in the winter, even lost by 0-4, general idle passage. This hat-trick of knockouts did not prevent Fiorentina from returning to Europe, the Conference League side.

Differences and similarities

—

Then Fiorentina had scored a goal, that of Saponara at Arechi, but even on that occasion there were several individual errors (Igor, Terracciano, Odriozola in order in the three matches). What changes is the moment in which these defeats arrive, then the Viola were quite well on their way to a good conclusion to the season and they only complicated their lives; today, however, a very good start to the year risks being ruined by this “tunnel of gravitational deceleration”, made up of matches which, due to the amount of play, did not see Italiano’s men inferior to their opponents, unlike what happened in the previous year sunny past, when Salernitana was saving itself, Milan was winning the championship and Udinese was alone that afternoon on the Franchi pitch. The difficulty of turning offensive production into goals risks sucking the Gigliati towards that eighth place which many fear is the real dimension of this team. Of course, the 7 points more than last year, even after three slaps in a row, lead us to think positively, but…