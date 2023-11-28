On Tuesday, Formula 1 took to the track for what was “the last day of school”, with the post-season test session with a car dedicated to testing the 2024 tyres, which however remained unchanged compared to this one. year, and one to give young drivers the opportunity to ride.

However, once the Formula 1 activity on the track has concluded, it will be the drivers of the future who will use the Yas Marina track for the Formula 2 tests, which will start on Wednesday and extend until Friday. During the three days of testing, some drivers who have already had the opportunity to test themselves in the preparatory category but also some new faces will get into the car, including Andrea Kimi Antonelli, making his debut with the Prema team.

It will also be the final track appearance for the 2018 Dallara F2 chassis, as the championship prepares for the introduction of the 2024 Dallara F2 next year, when the new regulatory cycle begins. The rookies, therefore, will have a “soft” approach to the cadet series: they will not debut immediately on the new single-seater, but on the one used in recent years.

Photo by: Formula Regional European Championship

Andrea Kimi Antonelli

Each of the days will be divided into two separate sessions, with the morning sessions lasting from 09:00 local time (6:00 Italian time) to 12:00 local time. The afternoon sessions will take place from 2pm to 5pm local time on all three days. Pirelli supplied the soft and medium compound tires for the test, the same compounds used during the 14th and final round of the 2023 championship: the riders will therefore have five sets of medium tires and three sets of the softer compound at their disposal.

In addition to the aforementioned Antonelli, who after triumphing in the FRECA will skip Formula 3 to directly attempt the adventure in Formula 2, another ten drivers will make their debut in the preparatory category, even if not all have yet been confirmed for 2024. line-up for the Abu Dhabi post-season test will include eight drivers who participated in the 2023 Formula 3 season this year, including champion Gabriel Bortoleto, who has already been announced to Invicta Virtuosi Racing for next season.

Among the new features are also Zak O’Sullivan, who will debut in ART in place of the 2023 champion Theo Pourchaire, Oliver Goethe with Trident and Josep Maria Martì, a young talent from the Red Bull academy coming from Formula 3. Paul Aron will also be in the tests , who recently bid farewell to the Mercedes academy after completing his first Formula 2 weekend in Abu Dhabi with Trident last week.

Photo by: Uni-Virtuosi Racing

Gabriel Bortoleto and Kush Maini, Virtuosi

Toyota protégé and Super Formula and Super GT champion Ritomo Miyata has signed for the Rodin Carlin team and will begin his first season of European racing in 2024. Miyata, who became the youngest driver ever to win the two series most prestigious in Japanese motor racing in the same year, he will participate in a double program that will see him involved in F2 and the European Le Mans Series with Cool Racing.

Twelve drivers who completed the 2023 season in F2 will be in action during post-season testing, including Dennis Hauger, Isack Hadjar and Jak Crawford, with the latter two switching teams to Campos and DAMS respectively. Confirmed, however, is Oliver Bearman, who will ride with Prema alongside Antonelli, who in turn will inherit the seat vacated by 2022 vice-champion Frederik Vesti.

The complete list of pilots involved in the tests:

Pilota Squadra 1 Dennis Hauger MP Motorsport 2 Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 3 Zane Maloney Rodin Carlin 4 Ritomo Miyata Rodin Carlin 5 Zak O’Sullivan ART Grand Prix 6 Victor Martins ART Grand Prix 7 Andrea Kimi Antonelli PREMA Racing 8 Oliver Bearman PREMA Racing 9 Paul Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight 10 Amaury Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 11 Jak Crawford DAMS 12 Juan Manuel Correa DAMS 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Invicta Virtuosi Racing 15 Kush Maini Invicta Virtuosi Racing 16 Joshua Durksen PHM Racing 17 Joshua Mason PHM Racing 20 Richard Verschoor (Giorno 1-2 ), Christian Mansell (Giorno 3) Trident 21 Oliver Goethe Trident 22 Enzo Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 23 Rafael Villágomez Van Amersfoort Racing 24 Isack Hadjar Campos Racing 25 Josep María Martí Campos Racing