loading…

Israeli Minister of Cultural Heritage Amichai Eliyahu threatens to nuclear bomb the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

TEHERAN – Statement by the Minister of Cultural Heritage Israel Amihai Eliyahu on the option of launching a nuclear attack on Gaza Strip can be seen as confirmation that the Zionist state has nuclear weapons. This was stated by the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami.

“An Israeli regime official has once again admitted that his country has nuclear weapons. “And more importantly, by threatening the oppressed and innocent people of the Gaza Strip, the regime is challenging the basic principles of international law and the UN Charter,” Eslami said in an interview with Iranian news agency IRNA.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency and especially its director general must take an independent stance on this issue,” he continued.

“There is a need to immediately condemn these threats, clarify their potential consequences and inform the UN Security Council of the incidents,” the AEOI chief added.

“Several governments condemned the Israeli minister’s statements, but international organizations, including the UN, must also stop remaining silent in the face of such statements, which threaten global security,” Eslami stressed as quoted by the Russian news agency, TASS, Wednesday (8/11/2023 ).

On November 5, radio station host Kol Barama who interviewed Eliyahu asked the Israeli official whether nuclear bombs should be dropped on Gaza. In response, the Israeli minister said: “This is one possibility.”

“It is clear to any sane person that the nuclear bomb statement is just a metaphor, but Israel definitely needs to provide a strong and disproportionate response to terrorism,” he added.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu banned Eliyahu from participating in cabinet meetings and rejected his statements about the option of using nuclear weapons in Gaza as not based on reality.

Several Middle Eastern countries, namely Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria, previously criticized Eliyahu’s remarks. The Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that not immediately removing the minister from the government and simply freezing his membership reflects the level of indifference to all human, moral, religious and legal standards and values ​​in the Israeli government.

(ian)