Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip. Photo/MER-C

JAKARTA – The Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip is threatened with attack by the Israeli army. Zionists have ordered patients and doctors at the hospital to be immediately evacuated within four hours.

Israeli troops surrounded the Indonesian Hospital with dozens of heavy military vehicles and artillery less than one kilometer away. Israeli snipers were deployed on the roofs of nearby houses, preventing ambulances from reaching hospitals to transport the injured.

Indonesian Hospital is the only functioning hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

Previously, Israel had made a number of accusations against the Indonesian Hospital. The following are 3 accusations leveled by Israel against the Indonesian Hospital, summarized from a number of sources.

3 Israeli Accusations Against Indonesian Hospitals

1. Built on the Hamas Tunnel System

In early November, the Israeli military accused Hamas of using the Indonesian Hospital (RS) in Beit Lahia, Gaza, Palestine, as a hiding place.

In a briefing, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari showed what he claimed was visual evidence of a Hamas tunnel entrance uncovered by Israeli soldiers at the Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital located along Gaza City’s northern coast. .

However, this accusation was denied by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) and MER-C.

“The Indonesian Hospital in Gaza is a facility built by the Indonesian people entirely for humanitarian purposes and to serve the medical needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” said the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a series of WhatsApp messages.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Indonesian Hospital is currently fully managed by the Palestinian Authority in Gaza, although from time to time there are always Indonesian volunteers who help.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Indonesian Hospital is one of the few health facilities still functioning in Gaza amidst the number of victims of Israeli attacks which continues to increase every day.

“This hospital is currently treating a number of patients far beyond its capacity,” continued the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.