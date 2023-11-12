loading…

Residents hold a demonstration to defend Palestine in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo/anadolu

CAPE TOWN – Thousands of South Africans demonstrated on Saturday (11/11/2023) in Cape Town to protest Israel’s attack on the Gaza Strip which has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians.

The protest, organized by several civil society groups, attracted protesters from various religions, including Muslims, Christians and Jews.

The demonstrators carried Palestinian flags and banners containing messages of solidarity with Palestinians. They demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The secretary general of the ruling African National Congress party, Fikile Mbalula, and ANC MP Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson, called on the South African government to end diplomatic ties with Israel.

They also demanded that the government close the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria.

South Africa last week withdrew its entire diplomatic staff from Tel Aviv for consultations because of Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

This week, South Africa’s Foreign Ministry summoned Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotsercovsky over his alleged recent war-related behavior.

Belotsercovsky was accused of making disparaging remarks about those who oppose attacks on Palestinians.

“Ambassador Belotsercovsky was asked to behave in line with the Vienna Convention, which confers certain rights and responsibilities on heads of diplomatic missions, one of which is to recognize the sovereign decisions of the host country,” stressed a South African Foreign Ministry statement on Friday.

South African citizens have held more than a dozen protests since the Israeli-Palestinian armed conflict began on October 7, 2023.

(she)