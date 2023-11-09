Thousands of people have been hospitalized with respiratory ailments due to air pollution in Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city and one of the cities with the worst air quality in the world, prompting city authorities to close schools, markets and parks for four days. According to Salman Kazmi, director of the city’s main hospital, “staying at home and wearing masks are the best ways to avoid being rushed to hospital with respiratory disorders, eye infections and skin diseases.”

Photos of the city show the streets shrouded in thick gray smoke. Every year at the beginning of winter the air quality in Pakistan and northern India deteriorates significantly due to low temperatures and lack of wind, which lead to the accumulation of smog produced by transport, factories, from construction sites. Added to these is the smoke from fires set in the fields to burn agricultural residues at the beginning of the winter sowing period. This week India’s Supreme Court banned farmers in the New Delhi area from burning brushwood in their fields to try to reduce smog in the Indian capital.

