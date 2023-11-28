loading…

Many Gazans obtain permits to work in Israeli territory. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Thousands of Palestinian workers working in Israel will be sent back to Gaza. They were previously not allowed to return to Gaza during the Israeli offensive.

“More than 10 buses were sent this morning on their way to the Kerem Shalom crossing. 300 workers were transferred today and tomorrow around 1,000 more workers are expected to move,” Israel Army Radio reported in a post on X.

GLZ Radio said these workers were previously arrested and detained because they were living in the country illegally.

Since October 7, Israel has repeatedly sent thousands of Palestinians back to the besieged enclave, carrying out a harsh crackdown on workers and laborers from the region who had previously been given permits to work in Israel and the occupied West Bank.

Israel has previously issued more than 18,000 permits allowing Gazans to cross into Israel and the West Bank.

They generally work in sectors such as agriculture or construction which usually pay salaries up to 10 times what workers in the blockaded Gaza Strip can earn.

(ahm)