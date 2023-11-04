loading…

A convoy of thousands of demonstrators surrounds a US military base in Türkiye. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A “freedom convoy for Palestine” is en route from Istanbul to a United States military base in southern Turkey in solidarity with the people of Gaza as Israel wages war on the besieged enclave.

Cars and vans flying the Palestinian flag and some Turkish flags left Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Friday morning and headed for the city of Adana, where the Incirlik Air Base is located.

The Humanitarian Aid Foundation (IHH), the Turkish non-profit organization organizing the event, said hundreds of vehicles drove towards the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Friday afternoon and that more protesters were expected to join as the convoy stops in towns along the way. almost 1,000 km.

Convoys departing from three other Turkish cities – Kahramanmaras, Kayseri and Van – are also expected to reach Adana on Sunday, where demonstrators plan to surround Incirlik Air Base to protest US support for Israel and call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The US and Turkish air forces are the main users of the air base, which has been used to carry out combat missions in Iraq during the first Gulf War and to launch air strikes into Afghanistan. The base has also been used by the US-led coalition fighting Islamic State (ISIS).

A white bus with a banner reading “Freedom Convoy for Palestine” stood out among dozens of vehicles leaving Istanbul, followed by local pro-Palestinian groups and several international activists.

Protesters, including families with children, gathered in a large parking lot where they unfurled placards with slogans such as “We are all Palestinians” and “You cannot be silent.”

“People are very enthusiastic about going to the American air base,” Mary Annette Wright, a 77-year-old retired US army colonel and former US diplomat who took part in the demonstration, told Al Jazeera.

Türkiye has taken a firm position in criticizing Israel’s actions. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan canceled a trip to Israel in late October because of what he described as the “inhumane” war in Gaza. When addressing a massive pro-Palestinian demonstration last week, Erdogan also called Israel an “occupier”.