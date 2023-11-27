The Tartessos or Tartessos They are an enigmatic civilization about which we know very little. It only flourished in the Iberian Peninsula, in what is now Andalusia, Extremadura and southern Portugal. A sacrificial pit with thousands of bones from 52 different animals reveals how their rituals evolved.

The animal sacrifice well is in Casas del Turuñuelo, in Badajoz, and dates back to the 5th century BC. So it’s about 2,500 years old, at the end of the Iron Age. It is one of the largest animal graves ever found in the entire world.

It was discovered a long time ago, but a few days ago a study was published in PLOS One, which includes bone analysis.

The sacrificial pit of the Tartessians

In the sacrificial pit of Turuñuelo they have been found 6,670 bones from 52 different animals. In the visible layers you can see 41 horses, six cows, four pigs and a dog, according to ESSANews.

Analyzes of the bones certify that the animals were strong and healthyso it is not about mass sacrifices for some type of plague or disease.

Marks on the horses’ bones, and on their teeth, indicate that they were used for riding, and wore some type of bridle. Possibly they were war horses.

One of the most curious characteristics of this Tartessian sacrificial pit is that in the deepest layers of the pit, the animals are carefully placed in pairsas you can see in this photo:

Building Tartessus

However, in higher, and therefore more recent, layers, the bones were all piled up and scattered.

Archaeologists believe that At first the sacrificial pit was used for religious or sacred rituals, but over time the ritual became a kind of festival where the animals were consumed, before throwing their remains into the well.

Little by little, we are discovering more about this elusive local culture, the Tartessians, which does not occur anywhere else in the Mediterranean. But we still know very little about his origin and achievements.

This sacrificial pit discovered in Casas del Turuñuelo, in Badajoz, with 6,670 bones from 52 different animals, It offers us a little more light on this enigmatic culture and its sacred rituals. Although we may never know everything about them.