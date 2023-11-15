loading…

Demonstrators supporting Palestine are blocked by security forces in San Francisco, USA. Photo/rt

SAN FRANCISCO – Thousands of protesters took to the streets in San Francisco, calling for a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, as the city prepared to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

United States (US) President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to attend the summit.

The meeting took place in the city center on Tuesday evening (14/11/2023), with a crowd of people chanting “Genocide Joe, he has to go,” according to local media.

Videos posted on social media also showed large crowds of people, chanting “Free Palestine” as well as “from the River to the Sea,” a political slogan calling for the unification of the Palestinian territories at the expense of Israel.

Many protesters were seen carrying Palestinian flags and beating drums.

According to the San Francisco Standard, several speakers addressing the demonstrators urged the US, Israel’s main supporter, to stop donating billions of dollars in military aid and focus more on eradicating poverty in the United States.

Several demonstrations have taken place in San Francisco in recent days, but they have been aimed at a broader agenda, with participants carrying placards reading “Reject the elites who dictate our future” and “Shut down APEC.”

The APEC summit, an international forum that includes 21 countries and accounts for about 60% of global GDP, opened on Saturday and is scheduled to end on Friday.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping have arrived in the City by the Bay to attend the forum and hold highly anticipated talks on the sidelines of the event.

Ahead of Xi’s arrival, San Francisco airport saw a series of parallel demonstrations, with hundreds of Chinese nationals clashing with counter-demonstrators.

Although the latter side rallied against China’s alleged crackdown on ethnic minorities, the former side said they wanted to welcome the Chinese leader to the summit.

