In recent days, some concern has arisen among followers of the Silent Hill 2 remake, leading to the belief that the project had been canceled due to the lack of news.

The first months of 2024 already have two exclusive games for PS5, so players of Sony’s current generation console will already have two proposals. The first of them will be The Last of Us Part II Remastered, which has not stopped offering new features in recent days for its release. release on January 19while the other will be Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which will do the same next February 29. Nevertheless, There is another project that will only be released on PS5 consolesbut nothing has been heard from again and now Those in charge wanted to reassure the followers.

We refer to Silent Hill 2 Remakeannounced some time ago as a temporary PS5 exclusive on consoles. However, Bloober Team has not been able to update what has been seen since its official presentation, so many players have begun to worry about the state of the game, fearing it’s canceled. However, those responsible for the study wanted to come to the fore to deny all these rumors, ensuring that the project is not canceled and is moving forward, although it is not up to them when to reveal its date or substantial news about it. Through Twitter (X), Bloober Team wanted to silence all this information.

Furthermore, from the study They refer to Konami to offer any type of information related to Silent Hill 2 Remake. Everything indicates that the project could be one of the great protagonists of The Game Awards gala directed by Geoff Keighleyso it could close a very interesting first quarter for PS5 users.

Silent Hill 2 Remake could already be finished, so you just have to give it a date

Despite all the rumors claiming that the remake of Silent Hill 2 would have been cancelled, everything points to the opposite, since development could be in the final phases. This is because The Silent Hill 2 Steam page has recently been updated adding the game’s achievements and new supported subtitles, suggesting that the title may be closer to release, especially since achievements are one of the latest additions to games.

Therefore, Next December 7th will have to be marked in red on the calendarsince The Game Awards gala will be in charge of offering the last big announcements of the year in the video game sector.

