The COO of Pokémon reveals that the main objective of the internal teams is for it to be a franchise that surpasses them in life and extends for hundreds of years.

There is no doubt that Pokémon is one of the most successful franchises in video game history, managing to extend far beyond the interactive leisure sector. With Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, the latest installments released on Nintendo Switch, impressive records have been obtained, despite not having been completed yet, since on December 14 the launch of El Disco Índigo will take place, the DLC that will end the ninth generation. By 2024, a new project is expected that can land directly on Nintendo Switch 2, but those responsible for the saga go much further with their objective.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

This is stated by the COO de The Pokémon Company, Takato Utsunomiya, in an interview given to The Guardian. As he reveals, the goal of all the teams involved in the development of Pokémon in all its areas is to make it a franchise that “extends for hundreds of years”. The saga is beginning to approach its 30th anniversary, but the license’s ambition goes much further, thinking about future generations. “I spend all day, every day, thinking about Pokémon. Our goal is to keep Pokémon alive for hundreds of years, making sure that survive long after our lives“.

To do this, the strategy involves being able to Capture the attention of both adults and children, according to Utsunomiya. “It’s easy to focus on adults. They have a lot of disposable income, you can see their reactions in real time on social media. But we need to make sure we continue to hold the interest of younger children. Children are very honest: they will not play something they don’t like,” the manager highlighted.

Pokémon will bet on continuing to revolutionize its games with new ideas

Although Pokémon is a franchise that has evolved in many areas, video games remain its central prism, something that they will continue to focus on to evolve the formulas studied to date. “In the original games, there are a pretty big gap between the descriptions in the Pokédex and what you actually saw in the game. But starting with Legends Arceus and Scarlet/Purple, you see Pokémon like Bidoof creating burrows in the game, and you have Pokémon traveling in groups. So there is a renewed realism in its surroundings. When it comes to offering the descriptions seen in the original Pokédex… There is much more we can do in that regard.“he promised.

We will have to wait a few months to see what these words translate into for the most immediate future of Pokémon, since In the month of February all content regarding the franchise should be revealed for 2024.

