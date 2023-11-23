One of the Jujutsu Kaisen animators denies the rumors that arose about episode 17.

The second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has had several ups and downsas each episode has developed, since many problems have arisen regarding the animation of this installment, which has generated different opinions within the fandom, who have shown their displeasure at these details.

In addition, The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has become one of the topics of the moment and not only because of the surprising events that have been addressed in the Shibuya arc, but also because the loss of quality that some of the episodes have hadadded to that, the multiple complaints and reports of labor exploitation that have fallen on Study MAPwhich have put this studio in the eye of the hurricane, generating various rumors about the end in the quality of its episodes.

However, recently, one of the Jujutsu Kaisen animators has decided to deny the rumor about episode 17which generated a lot of controversy within the fandom regarding the tense moments it is experiencing Study MAP and this work, which could present major calendar problems due to all these vicissitudes.

As we have mentioned, Lately, controversy has surrounded Studio MAPPA and Jujutsu Kaisensince just a few days ago, some of the MAPPA animators They shared messages criticizing the way the company was treating them and the complicated working conditions they had to comply with.

Among the many complaints and rumors that have arisen regarding this sensitive issue and the production schedule for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisena rumor had spread about episode 17 which was said to be only 30% completeor, which is why, some details of this chapter left a lot to be desired due to the low quality that the anime has been presenting.

Nevertheless, one of the animators of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has denied this rumorgiving an explanation of what he initially wanted to imply with the comment he made about this episode.

Through X, the called user @NobiliRocciawho is an animator for the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, has denied rumors about episode 17commenting that everything was a misunderstanding on the part of the fanswho misinterpreted what he said about said chapter.

Just a heads up,my tweet was deleted because people were missinterpretating it. In hindsight,I shouldn’ t have used a number. People focused on dumb numbers instead of what actually mattered.I never correlated that number to a dumb “completition” check point, but to the vision. — RocciaNobili (@NobiliRoccia) November 20, 2023

In this post, the animator of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has commented the following:

“Just a heads up, my tweet was deleted because people were misinterpreting it. In retrospect, I shouldn’t have used a number. People focused on silly numbers instead of what really mattered. I never correlated that number to some silly “completion” checkpoint, but to vision.”

Notably, This animator’s statements referred to the general vision of episode 17. However, followers misinterpreted his message, further fueling the controversy that has surrounded the entertainers already. Study MAP recently.

It is not the first episode that has details in its animationwell the animators of MAP They are doing everything humanly possible to meet the delivery deadlines of this studywhich has a very tight schedule, due to the various projects that this animation house has under its belt, which has been involved in a lot of controversy.

It is impossible to deny that Studio MAPPA has done an impressive job adapting Gege Akutami’s work to digital format, since the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has added original scenes from the Shibuya arch that have significantly improved this series.

Evidently, This whole situation that the animators and members of MAPPA are going through is unfortunate.who have had to work extremely hard to meet deadlines.

