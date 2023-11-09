In the meeting with Take-Two Interactive shareholders, the company’s CEO seems to make it clear that GTA VI will be a big boost to revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

Rockstar Games broke the internet yesterday after confirming that the first GTA VI trailer will be released at the beginning of december. With this, followers are eager to see the result of the great work that the North American company is preparing, although It remains a mystery when it will be released.. What seems clear is that there will be no unforeseen delay, according to the words of the CEO of Take-Two Interactive and, while waiting for the trailer to offer a market arrival window, everything indicates that it will occur in 2024.

At least that’s how it is understood from his own words. Strauss Zelnick on the last call with investors of the company, through which it reported that the company will have a large volume of income before March 2025, when the company’s next fiscal year will end. In this regard, Zelnick was asked if this increase was due to the launch of GTA VI, something to which he responded with: 2024 will be a big year in terms of revenue for Take-Two Interactive. Although it does not directly say that the game will be ready during the next course, it seems like a declaration of intent.

Take-Two’s earnings call is over. Here are all the main highlights: – GTA 6 will likely release before March/April 2025.

– Take-Two expects just below $8 billion in net bookings for fiscal 2025, meaning GTA 6 is still on track for this time frame.

– Strauss Zelnick congratulates… pic.twitter.com/qiBvPM9Ovd — Gaming Detective (@that1detectiv3) November 8, 2023

And it is that If GTA VI is launched on the market in the final stages of 2024, the income it is able to generate will have a strong impact facing the last months of the company’s fiscal year, something that would fit perfectly with what the manager mentioned in the meeting with shareholders. For the moment, we just have to wait to see that first trailer of the game and if it is decided to show one year of release for the same.

GTA VI could appear at The Game Awards 2023 gala

From Rockstar it is indicated that The first GTA VI trailer will be released at the beginning of Decembersomething that coincides with the date of celebration of la gala de The Game Awards 2023, one of the scenarios that companies usually take advantage of for some of their most important announcements. However, it seems unlikely that Geoff Keighley got the exclusive, as The North American company usually makes the announcements on its own.

There is very little left for all this to be resolved, so There is only one month left until Rockstar gives the first official news of GTA VIwhich aims to be the most expensive entertainment product of all time.

